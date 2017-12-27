Instagram Now Showing Recommended Posts On Your Feed Ubergizmo - 5 hours ago A couple of weeks ago, it was reported that Instagram was testing out a new feature for its app, where they were inserting recommended posts inside the feeds of its users. Now according to ...

Warning over Sonos and Bose smart gadgets Daily Mail - 6 hours ago A study on the Sonos Play:1 and Bose SoundTouch speakers from Trend Micro revealed a number of security ‘gaps’ that could give anyone access to the device from a remote location. ...

Certain Sonos and Bose models can be accessed by hackers to play sound remotely TechCrunch - 9 hours ago Researchers at Trend Micro have discovered a potential hack opening key speakers from Sonos and Bose to remote access. As first reported by Wired, the Sonos Play:1, Sonos One, and Bose ...

Instagram is now adding recommended posts into your feed The Verge - 10 hours ago Instagram’s new “recommended for you” section is now rolling out to all users, according to a report from TechCrunch, which notes that the company has also added a new section ...

Some Sonos And Bose Speakers Are Vulnerable To Remote Hijacking Ubergizmo - 10 hours ago If the Sonos or Bose speakers connected to your home Wi-Fi system are playing strange sounds all of a sudden there is an explanation for it. According to a report, a small fraction of Sonos ...

Some Sonos and Bose speakers are being hijacked to play ghostly sounds The Verge - 11 hours ago Researchers at Trend Micro have found that certain models of Sonos and Bose speakers have vulnerabilities that leave them open to hijacking, as reported by Wired. The accessible speakers ...

Apple faces multiple lawsuits after admitting to slowing down iPhones as their batteries age The Verge - 11 hours ago iPhone owners aren't happy with Apple, and they're letting the company know with lawsuits. Five iPhone users filed a lawsuit in New York yesterday and are seeking class-action status ...

Instagram will now add ‘Recommended’ posts to your feed TechCrunch - 11 hours ago Instagram’s feed will now show users recommended posts – a change that earlier this month was spotted while in testing, and has since quietly gone live. The feature, described ...

Some Sonos and Bose speakers are being remotely hijacked Engadget - 12 hours ago If you have a Sonos or Bose product connected to your home Wi-Fi system and you've been hearing some strange sounds out of it, the good news is that your speaker isn't haunted. ...