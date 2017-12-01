Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Super Blue Blood-Moon 2018: When, Where and How to See It

SPACE.com - 4 hours ago

A blue moon, a supermoon, and a blood moon (i.e. a lunar eclipse) are happening around the same time in January 2018: Here’s when.

Moon's Supersonic Shadow Created Waves During the 2017 Solar Eclipse

SPACE.com - 4 hours ago

When the moon's shadow zipped across the United States during the Great American Solar Eclipse this past August, the shadow traveled so fast it created waves in Earth's upper atmosphere, a new ...

Moon's Supersonic Shadow Created Waves During the Solar Eclipse, Livescience - 18 hours ago

August Solar Eclipse Created Boat-Like Ripples in Earth's Atmosphere

National Geographic - 15 hours ago

