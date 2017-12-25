Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¾ hour

New Jersey Town Closing Streets To Tackle Navigation App Traffic

Ubergizmo - 2 hours ago

Smart navigation apps like Waze help their users find the fastest way to their destination. By relying on data crowdsourced from users, these apps are able to provide a better picture of the ...

New Jersey town will close streets to fight navigation app traffic

Engadget - 19 hours ago

It&#039;s no secret that some communities hate traffic-savvy navigation apps like Waze with a bitter passion. A congested highway can send legions of commuters down streets that clearly ...

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer