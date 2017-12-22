Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Ubisoft's new AI wing melds gaming and scientific research

Engadget - 13 hours ago

Game developers were researching AI well before it became a tech industry trend, but they haven&#039;t had much incentive to share their work with the academic world. It&#039;s a competitive ...

Ubisoft combines AI research and game development at ‘La Forge’

TechCrunch - Fri 22 Dec 17

&nbsp;For years we&#8217;ve been raging at cheating AI players, bemoaning their bad pathfinding, and laughing at their buggy antics. But AI can be and is being applied creatively, and those ...

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer