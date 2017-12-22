Ubisoft's new AI wing melds gaming and scientific research

Ubisoft's new AI wing melds gaming and scientific researchEngadget - 13 hours ago
Game developers were researching AI well before it became a tech industry trend, but they haven't had much incentive to share their work with the academic world. It's a competitive ...
Ubisoft combines AI research and game development at ‘La Forge’TechCrunch - Fri 22 Dec 17
For years we’ve been raging at cheating AI players, bemoaning their bad pathfinding, and laughing at their buggy antics. But AI can be and is being applied creatively, and those ...