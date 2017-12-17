Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

Rainbow peacock spiders may inspire new optical technologies

Phys.org - Fri 22 Dec 17

Even if you are arachnophobic, you probably have seen pictures or videos of Australian peacock spiders (Maratus spp.). These tiny spiders are only 1-5 mm long but are famous for their flamboyant ...

Tiny Australian rainbow peacock spiders may inspire new optical technologies, ScienceDaily - Fri 22 Dec 17

Amazing rainbow peacock spider might inspire the optical technology of the future

ZME Science - 23 hours ago

This cute fellow has unique nanoscale structures that break light like a prism.

Rainbow spider's iridescence could inspire color technology advances

UPI - Fri 22 Dec 17

Scientists have identified the unique microstructures that lend Australian peacock spiders their bedazzling iridescence.

Tiny Australian rainbow peacock spiders may inspire new optical technologies

AlphaGalileo - Fri 22 Dec 17

Australian peacock spiders (Maratus spp.) aren’t just pretty to look at, they also inspire new ways for humans to produce color in technology.

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer