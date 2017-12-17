Rainbow peacock spiders may inspire new optical technologiesPhys.org - Fri 22 Dec 17
Even if you are arachnophobic, you probably have seen pictures or videos of Australian peacock spiders (Maratus spp.). These tiny spiders are only 1-5 mm long but are famous for their flamboyant ...Tiny Australian rainbow peacock spiders may inspire new optical technologies, ScienceDaily - Fri 22 Dec 17
Amazing rainbow peacock spider might inspire the optical technology of the futureZME Science - 23 hours ago
This cute fellow has unique nanoscale structures that break light like a prism.
Rainbow spider's iridescence could inspire color technology advancesUPI - Fri 22 Dec 17
Scientists have identified the unique microstructures that lend Australian peacock spiders their bedazzling iridescence.
Tiny Australian rainbow peacock spiders may inspire new optical technologiesAlphaGalileo - Fri 22 Dec 17
Australian peacock spiders (Maratus spp.) aren’t just pretty to look at, they also inspire new ways for humans to produce color in technology.