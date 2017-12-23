Cosmic convergence Science Now - Thu 21 Dec 17

Journal tips neutron star merger as “Breakthrough of the Year” Cosmos Magazine - Thu 21 Dec 17 One of the world’s leading science publications rates the LIGO-based discovery as the big story of 2017. Here’s how the magazine described it:

Gravitational Waves Ushered in New Era of Astronomy in 2017 SPACE.com - Thu 21 Dec 17 The discovery of gravitational waves last year sent ripples through the entire field of physics. It also ushered in a new era of astronomy.