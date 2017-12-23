Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Cosmic convergence

Science Now - Thu 21 Dec 17

Journal tips neutron star merger as “Breakthrough of the Year”

Cosmos Magazine - Thu 21 Dec 17

One of the world’s leading science publications rates the LIGO-based discovery as the big story of 2017. Here’s how the magazine described it:

Gravitational Waves Ushered in New Era of Astronomy in 2017

SPACE.com - Thu 21 Dec 17

The discovery of gravitational waves last year sent ripples through the entire field of physics. It also ushered in a new era of astronomy.

Science’s 2017 Breakthrough of the Year: The observation of two neutron stars merging

Watts Up With That? - 8 hours ago

From the AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FOR THE ADVANCEMENT OF SCIENCE Science has chosen as its 2017 Breakthrough of the Year the first observations of a neutron-star merger, a violent celestial event ...

