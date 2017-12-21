Scanning the face of every American traveling overseas would be invasive, costly and potentially illegal, a new report finds The Washington Post - Thu 21 Dec 17 Researchers at Georgetown University Law School recommend that DHS abandon a biometric scanning program that would capture the face of every American and foreigner traveling heading overseas.

DHS's facial scanning program may be inaccurate and illegal Engadget - Thu 21 Dec 17 The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) doesn't have a great track record with its own technology. DHS staff have been locked out of their own networks, first responder apps ...

Facial recognition at US airports becoming routine, researchers warn Arstechnica - Thu 21 Dec 17 Prof asks: “We’re wondering if this is the best use of a billion dollars?”