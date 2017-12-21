Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Scanning the face of every American traveling overseas would be invasive, costly and potentially illegal, a new report finds

The Washington Post - Thu 21 Dec 17

Researchers at Georgetown University Law School recommend that DHS abandon a biometric scanning program that would capture the face of every American and foreigner traveling heading overseas.

DHS's facial scanning program may be inaccurate and illegal

Engadget - Thu 21 Dec 17

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) doesn&#039;t have a great track record with its own technology. DHS staff have been locked out of their own networks, first responder apps ...

Facial recognition at US airports becoming routine, researchers warn

Arstechnica - Thu 21 Dec 17

Prof asks: “We’re wondering if this is the best use of a billion dollars?”

Homeland Security’s controversial airport face-scanners could be inaccurate or unlawful, report says

The Verge - Thu 21 Dec 17

As Americans pack their bags for holiday travel, a new report is raising key questions about a pilot program that scans the faces of international travelers. The report criticizes ...

