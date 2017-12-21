Laser shoes get Parkinson's patients moving

Laser shoes get Parkinson's patients movingGizmag - Thu 21 Dec 17
One of the more debilitating symptoms of Parkinson's disease is something known as "gait freeze," wherein the person temporarily loses the ability to step forward while walking. Dutch ...
Freezing of gait, an absence of forward progression of the feet despite the intention to walk, is a debilitating symptom of Parkinson's disease. Laser shoes that project a line on the floor ...
