Neutron star collision: what happened next Cosmos Magazine - 55 minutes ago Astronomers are slowly deciphering the aftermath of August’s big star crash. Andrew Masterson reports.

Smothered jet may explain weird light from neutron star crash ScienceNews - 55 minutes ago The neutron star collision whose gravitational waves were detected is still glowing in radio waves. The source of those waves might be a new phenomenon.

Radio observations point to likely explanation for neutron-star merger phenomena Phys.org - 55 minutes ago Three months of observations with the National Science Foundation's Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) have allowed astronomers to zero in on the most likely explanation for what happened ...

Cosmic Cocoon Spawned by Powerful Neutron Star Crash SPACE.com - 25 minutes ago For the first time, astronomers have detected evidence of a cocoon of material blasting out from a pair of merging neutron stars.