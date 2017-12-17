Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

An ancient bear with toothache

Cosmos Magazine - 3 hours ago

A North American fossil points to early ursine immigration and a sugar-rich diet. Jeff Glorfeld reports.

Primitive fossil bear with a sweet tooth identified from Canada's High Arctic

Phys.org - Mon 18 Dec 17

Researchers from the Canadian Museum of Nature and the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County have identified remains of a 3.5-million-year-old bear from a fossil-rich site in Canada's ...

Primitive Fossil Bear With a Sweet Tooth Identified from Canada's High Arctic, Laboratory Equipment - Mon 18 Dec 17
Primitive fossil bear with a sweet tooth identified from Canada's High Arctic, ScienceDaily - Mon 18 Dec 17
Primitive fossil bear with a sweet tooth identified from Canada's High Arctic, Eurekalert - Mon 18 Dec 17

Scientists find primitive 3.5-million-year old bear with a sweet tooth for berries

ZME Science - 19 hours ago

Oral infections have a long evolutionary history in bears.

3.5 million year old bear fossil found with tooth decay

Daily Mail - Mon 18 Dec 17

A team of experts, including the Canadian Museum of Nature, has analysed the remains of a species of bear believed to be a close relative of the ancestor of modern bear species.

Fossil shows ancient bear had a sweet tooth

UPI - Mon 18 Dec 17

An ancient bear fossil found in Canada's High Arctic suggests the mammal had a serious sweet tooth.

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer