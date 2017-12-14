Google crunches data to help NASA find two new planets

Google crunches data to help NASA find two new planetsReuters - 30 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google and NASA said on Thursday that advanced computer analysis identified two new planets around distant stars, including one that is part of the first ...
Google's AI found an overlooked exoplanet, and now our Solar System is tied for biggestThe Verge - 60 minutes ago
NASA has discovered an eighth planet around a distant star, which means we’re no longer the largest solar system we know of. The discovery was made thanks to some artificial intelligence ...
Eighth planet found in faraway solar system, matching oursAP - 30 minutes ago
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) -- A record-tying eighth planet has been found in a faraway solar system, matching our own in numbers....Eighth planet found in faraway solar system, matching ours, AP - 60 minutes ago
NASA, Google Announce Solar System with Eight PlanetsLaboratory Equipment - 60 minutes ago
NewsThe cosmos are so vast the human eye has come to rely on an increasingly diverse toolbox of telescopes and spacecraft and computers to look farther out into the unknown of space. Today, ...
Eight planets in Kepler-90 system found using machine learningUPI - 60 minutes ago
NASA scientists have found a planetary system with as many planets as our own.
NASA’s Kepler probe discovers planet orbiting Sun-like starThe Hindu - 60 minutes ago
Artificial Intelligence and NASA data used to discover eighth planet circling distant star.