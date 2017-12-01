Sumatran rhino 'hanging on by a thread'BBC News - 19 minutes ago
A genetic study shows the decline of one of the rarest mammals on Earth began during the last Ice Age.
The Sumatran rhinoceros (Dicerorhinus sumatrensis) is one of the most threatened mammals on earth. By 2011, only about 200 of the rhinos were thought to remain living in the wild.
Genome analysis finds the world's rarest rhino might have been doomed by ancient climate change.
An international team of researchers has sequenced and analyzed the first Sumatran rhino genome from a sample belonging to a male made famous at the Cincinnati Zoo.
The critically endangered Sumatran rhino has been on an arc toward extinction for nearly 12,000 years now, according to a new study based on genome sequencing that also found the species' population peaked during the last Ice Age.