Sumatran rhino 'hanging on by a thread' BBC News - 19 minutes ago A genetic study shows the decline of one of the rarest mammals on Earth began during the last Ice Age.

Sumatran rhinos never recovered from losses during the Pleistocene, genome evidence shows Phys.org - 15 hours ago The Sumatran rhinoceros (Dicerorhinus sumatrensis) is one of the most threatened mammals on earth. By 2011, only about 200 of the rhinos were thought to remain living in the wild. Now, an international ...

The dice were stacked against rhino survival 12,000 years ago Cosmos Magazine - 16 hours ago Genome analysis finds the world’s rarest rhino might have been doomed by ancient climate change. Jeff Glorfeld reports.

Sumatran Rhinos Never Recovered from Losses During the Pleistocene Laboratory Equipment - 13 hours ago NewsAn international team of researchers has sequenced and analyzed the first Sumatran rhino genome from a sample belonging to a male made famous at the Cincinnati Zoo. This study shows that ...