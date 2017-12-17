A New Industrial Hack Highlights the Cyber Holes in Our Infrastructure

A New Industrial Hack Highlights the Cyber Holes in Our InfrastructureMIT Technology Review - Fri 15 Dec 17
Hackers shut down plant by targeting its safety systemEngadget - Sun 17 Dec 17
Hackers have already attacked critical infrastructure, but now they're launching campaigns that could have dire consequences. FireEye reported that a plant of an unmentioned nature ...
Triton: hackers take out safety systems in 'watershed' attack on energy plantGuardian.co.uk - Fri 15 Dec 17
Sophisticated malware halts operations at power station in unprecedented attack which experts believe was state-sponsoredIn what experts are calling a watershed moment, hackers have infiltrated ...
Hackers halt plant operations in watershed cyber attackDaily Mail - Thu 14 Dec 17
Hackers likely working for a nation-state invaded the safety system of a critical infrastructure facility and halted operations, according to cyber investigators.
Game-changing attack on critical infrastructure site causes outageArstechnica - Thu 14 Dec 17
Attack will serve as a blueprint for future attacks on other industrial systems.
Hackers halt plant operations in watershed cyber attackReuters Technology - Thu 14 Dec 17
(Reuters) - Hackers likely working for a nation-state recently invaded the safety system of a critical infrastructure facility in a watershed attack that halted plant operations, according to ...
Hackers shut down infrastructure safety system in attack: FireEyeReuters Technology - Thu 14 Dec 17
(Reuters) - Hackers likely working for a nation-state recently penetrated the safety system of a critical infrastructure facility in an attack that caused operations to shut down, according ...
Triton Malware Targets Industrial Safety Systems In the Middle EastWired Security - Thu 14 Dec 17
A rare and dangerous new form of malware targets the industrial safety control systems that protect human life.