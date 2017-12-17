Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
A New Industrial Hack Highlights the Cyber Holes in Our Infrastructure

MIT Technology Review - Fri 15 Dec 17

Hackers shut down plant by targeting its safety system

Engadget - Sun 17 Dec 17

Hackers have already attacked critical infrastructure, but now they&#039;re launching campaigns that could have dire consequences. FireEye reported that a plant of an unmentioned nature ...

Triton: hackers take out safety systems in 'watershed' attack on energy plant

Guardian.co.uk - Fri 15 Dec 17

Sophisticated malware halts operations at power station in unprecedented attack which experts believe was state-sponsoredIn what experts are calling a watershed moment, hackers have infiltrated ...

Game-changing attack on critical infrastructure site causes outage

Arstechnica - Thu 14 Dec 17

Attack will serve as a blueprint for future attacks on other industrial systems.

Triton Malware Targets Industrial Safety Systems In the Middle East

Wired Security - Thu 14 Dec 17

A rare and dangerous new form of malware targets the industrial safety control systems that protect human life.

