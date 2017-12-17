Study shows tailgating can slow everyone down Gizmag - 2 hours ago When unexplained traffic jams happen, says an MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) study, you can probably blame tailgaters. The researchers say that if ...

Scientists prove tailgating doesn't get you there faster TechXplore - 5 hours ago We've all experienced "phantom traffic jams" that arise without any apparent cause. Researchers from MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) recently showed that ... Tailgating doesn't get you there faster: Study, ScienceDaily - 4 hours ago



Tailgating causes traffic jams which double commute time Daily Mail - 39 minutes ago Massachusetts Institute of Technology found that keeping an equal distance between the car in front and behind could help rid the world of 'phantom' snarl ups brought on by bad driving habits. ...

Math Says You're Driving Wrong and It's Slowing Us All Down Wired Science - 6 hours ago A new study mathematically models the real problem with traffic: You’re not keeping the right distance from the car behind you.