Study shows tailgating can slow everyone down

Gizmag - 2 hours ago

When unexplained traffic jams happen, says an MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) study, you can probably blame tailgaters. The researchers say that if ...

Scientists prove tailgating doesn't get you there faster

TechXplore - 5 hours ago

We've all experienced "phantom traffic jams" that arise without any apparent cause. Researchers from MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) recently showed that ...

Tailgating doesn't get you there faster: Study, ScienceDaily - 4 hours ago

Tailgating causes traffic jams which double commute time

Daily Mail - 39 minutes ago

Massachusetts Institute of Technology found that keeping an equal distance between the car in front and behind could help rid the world of 'phantom' snarl ups brought on by bad driving habits. ...

Math Says You're Driving Wrong and It's Slowing Us All Down

Wired Science - 6 hours ago

A new study mathematically models the real problem with traffic: You’re not keeping the right distance from the car behind you.

MIT scientists prove tailgating doesn't get you there faster

Eurekalert - 5 hours ago

A team from MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) shows that we'd have fewer traffic jams if we stopped tailgating.

