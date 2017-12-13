System that brings autonomous capabilities to existing helicopters demoed for Marines Gizmag - Fri 15 Dec 17 In 2012, the US Office of Naval Research (ONR) began a five-year, US$98-million program to develop an autonomous flight system that could be retrofitted to existing helicopters. Now, ...

This autonomous helicopter can be controlled with just a tablet The Verge - Fri 15 Dec 17 Aurora Flight Sciences, an aviation and aeronautics research company, recently demonstrated a fully autonomous military helicopter that can be controlled remotely with just a tablet. ...

US Marines test self flying helicopter Daily Mail - Thu 14 Dec 17 The helicopters will initially replace resupply convoys of trucks bringing fuel, food, water, ammunition and medical supplies to the front lines, officials hope.

Autonomous helicopter completes Marine resupply simulation Engadget - Wed 13 Dec 17 Drones have become a part of the modern battlefield, but what about autonomous full-size aircraft? Aurora Flight Sciences just successfully demonstrated its self-flying setup, the Autonomous ...

Aurora Flight Sciences demonstrates a fully autonomous helicopter in action TechCrunch - Wed 13 Dec 17 Aurora Flight Sciences is a company working on making full-scale autonomous combat craft a reality, and now some of its work is ready for prime time. The company showed off an autonomous ...

The Aurora Project Demonstrates An Autonomous Helicopter CleanTechnica - 22 hours ago Boeing's Aurora Project demonstrates how an autonomous helicopter can fly on its own and hints at the tremendous potential it has to offer the military.

Autonomous helicopter trials open new re-supply line for US Marines The Engineer - Fri 15 Dec 17 US Marines may one day be re-supplied by autonomous helicopter following successful trials conducted by Aurora Flight Sciences. The autonomous helicopter system has been developed by Aurora ...