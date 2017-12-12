Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Dracula ticks in amber tell ancient blood-sucking tale

BBC News - 1 hours ago

Feathered dinosaurs were covered in ticks just like modern animals, according to fossil evidence.

Dinosaurs were ticked off by ancient parasites

Cosmos Magazine - 2 hours ago

Myanmar finds link Cretaceous parasite and host for the first time. Lauren Fuge reports.

Dinosaur parasites trapped in 100-million-year-old amber tell blood-sucking story

Phys.org - 2 hours ago

Fossilised ticks discovered trapped and preserved in amber show that these parasites sucked the blood of feathered dinosaurs almost 100 million years ago, according to a new article published ...

Ticks drank dinosaur blood before they drank ours, amber fossils show

The Verge - 19 minutes ago

When Paul Nascimbene first spotted the tick preserved in a chunk of 99-million-year-old Burmese amber, he couldn’t believe his eyes. The prehistoric, blood-sucking parasite was ...

100m-yr-old tick found grasping dinosaur feather in amber

Daily Mail - 1 hours ago

The amber specimens, which come from a private collection that has never before been studied before, was sourced close to the village of Maingkhwan in northern Myanmar.

Ticks That Fed on Dinosaurs Found Trapped in Amber

National Geographic - 2 hours ago

