Scientists urge endangered listing for cheetahs Phys.org - 2 hours ago A comprehensive assessment of cheetah populations in southern Africa supported by the National Geographic Society reveals the dire state of one of the planet's most iconic big cats. In a study ... Scientists urge endangered listing for cheetahs, Eurekalert - 3 hours ago

Scientists Urge Endangered Listing for Cheetahs, Newswise - 5 hours ago



Scientists Fight to List Cheetahs as Endangered National Geographic - 5 hours ago

Scientists call for cheetahs to be listed as Endangered Mongabay.com - 3 hours ago A year ago, scientists reported that cheetahs had disappeared from across 91 percent of their historic range. The cheetah (Acinonyx jubatus), the researchers recommended in their study, should ...

Endangered listing urged for cheetahs ScienceDaily - 4 hours ago Researchers present evidence that low cheetah population estimates in southern Africa support a call to list the cheetah as "Endangered" on the International Union for Conservation of Nature ...