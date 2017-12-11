Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

How to recognise an alien spaceship

Cosmos Magazine - 11 hours ago

If an emissary from an alien civilisation visited the solar system, how would we detect it? Lauren Fuge investigates.

That interstellar asteroid could be a shard of a shredded planet

Newscientist - Fri 8 Dec 17

'Oumuamua, an oddly shaped asteroid from beyond our solar system, recently passed by. It may have formed when a planet was ripped into fragments by its star

Astronomers Will Scan Mystery Interstellar Object to Make Sure It’s Not a Spaceship

Extremetech - 3 hours ago

What if it's not an asteroid, though? What if it's an alien spaceship? It's probably not, but we should be sure, right? The post Astronomers Will Scan Mystery Interstellar Object to Make Sure ...

Breakthrough Listen Is Eavesdropping on Strange Interstellar Object 'Oumuamua

SPACE.com - 4 hours ago

Alien-hunting scientists are lending a (telescopic) ear to 'Oumuamua, a mysterious object recently spotted speeding through the solar system.

Astronomers scan 'alien' comet 'Oumuamua for ET signals

Daily Mail - 7 hours ago

The alien-hunting Breakthrough Listen project, led by Russian billionaire Yuri Milner, will use the Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia to investigate the mysterious comet.

‘Oumuamua, an interstellar space oddity, is Breakthrough Listen’s next challenge

TechCrunch - 8 hours ago

&nbsp;Right now, an interstellar object dubbed &#8216;Oumuamua is hurtling through space on its way out of our solar system. I say &#8216;interstellar object&#8217; because there is a shadow ...

Breakthrough Listen to Observe Interstellar Object 'Oumuamua

Newswise - 2 hours ago

Green Bank Telescope turns its sights on cigar-shaped object moving rapidly through solar system

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer