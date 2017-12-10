Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Officials: Whales, after deadly year, could become extinct

Phys.org - 22 hours ago

Officials with the federal government say it's time to consider the possibility that endangered right whales could become extinct unless new steps are taken to protect them.

North Atlantic right whales set to become extinct

Daily Mail - 1 hours ago

The high year of mortality is coinciding with a year of poor reproduction, and there are only about 100 breeding female North Atlantic right whales left.

Right whales facing extinction after 17 die this year, scientists say

FOXNews - 9 hours ago

Scientists are raising a red flag over the future of endangered right whales after a high number died in 2017.

