New 'Ready Player One' trailer reveals more of the real-world story Engadget - 2 hours ago The initial trailer for Steven Spielberg's adaptation of Ready Player One focused on the virtual world of OASIS, and for understandable reasons: it's a visual showcase for ...

'Ready Player One' new trailer jumps into the Oasis - CNET CNET - 3 hours ago In the future, a virtual-reality treasure hunt for billions of dollars rewards players who really understand the 1980s. Totally tubular!

Should you say ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ to your Amazon Echo or Google Home? The Verge - 6 hours ago When you’re asking a digital assistant to do something for you, do you say “please?” How about “thank you?” It’s a question that’s been on my mind for a while, ever ...

Watch the new trailer for Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One The Verge - 6 hours ago We got our first look at Steven Spielberg’s next big science fiction movie Ready Player One at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, and today, Warner Bros. released a new trailer ...

Microsoft’s holiday ad brings adorable monsters to life with Paint 3D The Verge - 7 hours ago Microsoft is focusing on Paint 3D for its festive holiday message this year. The software giant’s “3D Holiday” commercial has started airing this weekend, and it includes the ...