Physicists excited by discovery of new form of matter, excitonium

Phys.org - 10 hours ago

Excitonium has a team of researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign... well... excited! Professor of Physics Peter Abbamonte and graduate students Anshul Kogar and Mindy Rak, ...

Spontaneous Bose-Einstein condensation of excitons

Phys.org - 13 hours ago

Excitons are pairs of electrons and holes inside a solid material that together behave like a single particle. It has long been suspected that when many such excitons exist in the same piece ...

Synopsis: Fermions Trapped in Boson Gas

APS Physics - Thu 7 Dec 17

A Bose-Einstein condensate can act as a stable trap for a gas of fermions.[Physics] Published Thu Dec 07, 2017

Physicists say they've confirmed new form of matter

Daily Mail - 4 hours ago

According to the team from the University of Illinois College of Engineering, physicists have finally proven the existence of a new form of matter, known as ‘excitonium.’

