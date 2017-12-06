Most distant quasar ever seen is way too big for our universe Newscientist - 3 hours ago A quasar from the early universe could help us understand how the biggest black holes form and when the universe had its last major transformation

Scientists find 'behemoth' black hole so big it could challenge our understanding of the universe's beginning The Independent - 3 hours ago Black holes shouldn't be quite so big, so young, astronomers say

Scientists observe supermassive black hole in infant universe Phys.org - 4 hours ago A team of astronomers, including two from MIT, has detected the most distant supermassive black hole ever observed. The black hole sits in the center of an ultrabright quasar, the light of which ... Scientists observe supermassive black hole in infant universe, ScienceDaily - 2 hours ago



The oldest, most distant supermassive black hole ever seen has been discovered by scientists USA today - 30 minutes ago The most distant and oldest supermassive black hole ever seen has been discovered, astronomers announced in a study published Wednesday.

Farthest-ever supermassive black hole reveals the early universe Engadget - 3 hours ago Quasars are supermassive black holes at the center of galaxies that actively consume gas and dust. As mass falls into the black hole, it forms an accretion disk around the black hole ...

The most distant supermassive black hole ever found holds secrets to the early Universe The Verge - 3 hours ago Astronomers have spotted the most distant supermassive black hole ever seen in our Universe — a behemoth that’s nearly a billion times more massive than our Sun. This is no ordinary ...

Oldest Monster Black Hole Ever Found Is 800 Times More Massive Than the Sun SPACE.com - 3 hours ago Astronomers have discovered the oldest supermassive black hole yet, a behemoth that grew to 800 million times the mass of the sun when the universe was just 5 percent of its current age, a new ...

Super big black hole from early universe farthest ever found AP - 3 hours ago CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) -- Astronomers have discovered a super-size black hole harkening back to almost the dawn of creation....

The Most Distant Black Hole in the Cosmos SpaceDaily - 1 hours ago Heidelberg, Germany (SPX) Dec 06, 2017 Astronomers have discovered the most distant quasar known, which is so far from us that its light has taken more than 13 billion years to reach us. ...

A Black Hole Behemoth at the Edge of Cosmic Dawn SpaceDaily - 1 hours ago Tucson, AZ (SPX) Dec 06, 2017 Supermassive black holes lurk at the centers of many galaxies. While some supermassive black holes - like the one at the center of our own galaxy - live quiet ...

Puzzling Supermassive Black Hole Observed in Infant Universe SpaceDaily - 1 hours ago Boston MA (SPX) Dec 06, 2017 A team of astronomers, including two from MIT, has detected the most distant supermassive black hole ever observed. The black hole sits in the center of an ultrabright ...