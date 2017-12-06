Duck, Duck, Dinosaur! Meet Halszkaraptor, A Mongolian Mash-Up Discover Magazine - 60 minutes ago If it looks like a duck...it may be a curious new dinosaur, Halszkaraptor escuilliei. The Mongolian maniraptor is a mouthful to say and a, uhm, glory to behold. But the most interesting thing ...

Dino-duck discovery astonishes palaeontologists Cosmos Magazine - 3 hours ago New dinosaur fossil from Mongolia reveals weird chimera with the bill of a duck, neck of a swan and swimming adaptations of a penguin.

Synchrotron sheds light on the amphibious lifestyle of a new raptorial dinosaur Phys.org - 4 hours ago An exceptionally well-preserved dinosaur skeleton from Mongolia unites an unexpected combination of features that defines a new group of semi-aquatic predators related to Velociraptor. Detailed ... Synchrotron sheds light on the amphibious lifestyle of a new raptorial dinosaur, ScienceDaily - 2 hours ago



Newly discovered amphibious dinosaur had swan-like body but killer raptor claws ZME Science - 30 minutes ago A crazy dino chimera.

75 million-year-old fossils reveal new species of dinosaur Daily Mail - 2 hours ago The strange creature which was discovered in southern Mongolia before being illegally exported had a graceful swan-like neck but also scythe-like claws, a reptilian tail, and a beak lined ...

This duck-like dinosaur with killer claws ran, swam and tore prey to shreds USA today - 3 hours ago The fossil of a new, 75-million-year-old species has been discovered in Mongolia.

This weird, water-loving dinosaur has claws like a velociraptor and a neck like a goose L.A. Times - 3 hours ago Scientists have discovered a duck-like new dinosaur species with a swan neck and flippered forelimbs. It spent at least some time living in water.

Oddball dinosaur was 'mixture between a Velociraptor and a goose' Reuters - 4 hours ago WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A strange turkey-sized, bird-like dinosaur that boasted a swan's neck, arms resembling flippers, long legs and a mouth full of needle-like teeth staked out a unique amphibious ...