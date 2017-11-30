Vision kit will bring new pizzazz to Raspberry Pi projects TechXplore - Sat 2 Dec 17 (Tech Xplore)—Some tinkerers are already talking about what's to come soon in the Google AIY Vision Kit, which is available on pre-order from Micro Center at $44.99. Expected availability ...

Google's Computer Vision Box Just $45 iProgrammer - 23 hours ago Google has just announced a new AIY kit to add to its existing voice/AI kit. This takes a Raspberry Pi Zero W, yes a Zero, and turns it and its camera into a neural network vision system. There ... Google's Computer Vision Box Just $45, iProgrammer - Fri 1 Dec 17



Google Unveils AI-Powered Camera Kit for Raspberry Pi Extremetech - Fri 1 Dec 17 Google has announced a new AIY hardware project to help you experiment with computer vision and object recognition. The post Google Unveils AI-Powered Camera Kit for Raspberry Pi appeared first ...

Google is making a computer vision add-on for Raspberry Pi boards Techspot - Fri 1 Dec 17 Google’s AIY program, an AI-based partnership launched with Raspberry Pi creators earlier this year, is preparing its sophomore offering. The AIY Vision Kit, as the name suggests, is a ...

Google’s cute voice experiment lets you track the world with paper The Verge - Fri 1 Dec 17 Google’s latest voice experiment is the cutest one yet. Paper Signals is an open-source project that lets you build a paper object that can be controlled with your voice. The paper ...

Google Unveils AIY Vision Kit To Put A Smart Head On Raspberry Pi HotHardware - Thu 30 Nov 17 Google is no stranger to the Raspberry Pi platform, as witnessed by its Artificial Intelligence Yourself (AIY) Projects initiative. Today, the company is launching a new product under the AIY ...

Google caters to the DIY crowd with an AI camera kit for Raspberry Pi Engadget - Thu 30 Nov 17 Google created its AIY Projects initiative -- "artificial intelligence yourself" -- to encourage developers and DIY enthusiasts to learn about artificial intelligence. The ...

Google is making a computer vision kit for Raspberry Pi The Verge - Thu 30 Nov 17 Google is offering a new way for Raspberry Pi tinkerers to use its AI tools. It just announced the AIY Vision Kit, which includes a new circuit board and computer vision software ...