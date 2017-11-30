Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¾ hour

Hundreds of pterosaur eggs help reveal the early life of flying reptiles

Cosmos Magazine - 16 hours ago

Hundreds of pterosaur eggs help reveal the early life of flying reptiles. Elizabeth Martin-Silverstone reports.

Fossilised eggs shed light on reign of pterosaurs

BBC News - Thu 30 Nov 17

A collection of 200 eggs gives new insights into the development of the extinct flying reptiles.

Hundreds of pterosaur eggs reveal early life insights

Phys.org - Thu 30 Nov 17

Scientists have peered inside the largest collection of fossilized pterosaur eggs ever found, using 3D scans to reveal new insights into these flying cousins of dinosaurs, researchers said Thursday.

Baby pterosaurs were cute, defenceless and unable to fly

Newscientist - Thu 30 Nov 17

Over 200 pterosaur eggs have been found at a site in China, the largest such discovery on record, and the embryos inside reveal what newly-hatched pterosaurs were like

Jackpot of fossilized pterosaur eggs unearthed in China

ScienceNews - Thu 30 Nov 17

A treasure trove of pterosaur eggs and embryos gives tantalizing clues to the winged reptile’s early development.

How pterosaurs bred

Science Now - Thu 30 Nov 17

Hundreds of Pterosaur Eggs Found in Record-Breaking Fossil Haul, National Geographic - Thu 30 Nov 17

A lot of eggs in one basket: Paleontologists discover pterosaur egg bonanza

ZME Science - Thu 30 Nov 17

They say don't put your eggs in one basket, but what about putting your eggs in the same bedrock?

Photos: Baby Pterosaurs Couldn't Fly as Hatchlings

Livescience - Thu 30 Nov 17

An analysis of 16 baby pterosaur embryos found in northwestern China shows that these little reptiles likely couldn't fly once they hatched.

Fossilized Pterosaur Eggs Hold Perfectly Preserved Embryos Inside

Livescience - Thu 30 Nov 17

The discovery of 215 fossilized pterosaur eggs has revealed a startling insight about their young: Pterosaur babies likely couldn't fly after hatching and probably needed their reptile parents ...

Dazzling egg fossils crack open secrets of ancient flying reptiles

Reuters - Thu 30 Nov 17

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A dazzling discovery in northwestern China of hundreds of fossilized pterosaur eggs is providing fresh understanding of these flying reptiles that lived alongside the ...

Pterosaurs couldn't fly when they hatched

Daily Mail - Thu 30 Nov 17

Researchers from he Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing analysed 215 eggs of the pterosaur species Hamipterus tianshanensis.

What 215 pterosaur eggs can tell us about the lives of these prehistoric flying reptiles

The Verge - Thu 30 Nov 17

When paleontologist Alexander Kellner first saw the 35-square-foot block of sandstone filled with pterosaur fossils, he couldn’t believe his eyes. “I was just speechless,” he ...

Exceptionally Preserved Eggs and Embryos Reveal the Life History of a Pterosaur

Laboratory Equipment - Fri 1 Dec 17

NewsOver 200 three-dimensionally preserved eggs of pterosaurs have been unearthed in China, providing new insight into the life history of the rulers of the skies in the age of dinosaurs.Contributed ...

Exceptionally preserved eggs and embryos reveal the life history of a pterosaur, Eurekalert - Fri 1 Dec 17
Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer