Hundreds of pterosaur eggs help reveal the early life of flying reptiles Cosmos Magazine - 16 hours ago Hundreds of pterosaur eggs help reveal the early life of flying reptiles. Elizabeth Martin-Silverstone reports.

Fossilised eggs shed light on reign of pterosaurs BBC News - Thu 30 Nov 17 A collection of 200 eggs gives new insights into the development of the extinct flying reptiles.

Hundreds of pterosaur eggs reveal early life insights Phys.org - Thu 30 Nov 17 Scientists have peered inside the largest collection of fossilized pterosaur eggs ever found, using 3D scans to reveal new insights into these flying cousins of dinosaurs, researchers said Thursday.

Baby pterosaurs were cute, defenceless and unable to fly Newscientist - Thu 30 Nov 17 Over 200 pterosaur eggs have been found at a site in China, the largest such discovery on record, and the embryos inside reveal what newly-hatched pterosaurs were like

Jackpot of fossilized pterosaur eggs unearthed in China ScienceNews - Thu 30 Nov 17 A treasure trove of pterosaur eggs and embryos gives tantalizing clues to the winged reptile’s early development.

How pterosaurs bred Science Now - Thu 30 Nov 17 Hundreds of Pterosaur Eggs Found in Record-Breaking Fossil Haul, National Geographic - Thu 30 Nov 17



A lot of eggs in one basket: Paleontologists discover pterosaur egg bonanza ZME Science - Thu 30 Nov 17 They say don't put your eggs in one basket, but what about putting your eggs in the same bedrock?

Photos: Baby Pterosaurs Couldn't Fly as Hatchlings Livescience - Thu 30 Nov 17 An analysis of 16 baby pterosaur embryos found in northwestern China shows that these little reptiles likely couldn't fly once they hatched.

Fossilized Pterosaur Eggs Hold Perfectly Preserved Embryos Inside Livescience - Thu 30 Nov 17 The discovery of 215 fossilized pterosaur eggs has revealed a startling insight about their young: Pterosaur babies likely couldn't fly after hatching and probably needed their reptile parents ...

Dazzling egg fossils crack open secrets of ancient flying reptiles Reuters - Thu 30 Nov 17 WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A dazzling discovery in northwestern China of hundreds of fossilized pterosaur eggs is providing fresh understanding of these flying reptiles that lived alongside the ...

Pterosaurs couldn't fly when they hatched Daily Mail - Thu 30 Nov 17 Researchers from he Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing analysed 215 eggs of the pterosaur species Hamipterus tianshanensis.

What 215 pterosaur eggs can tell us about the lives of these prehistoric flying reptiles The Verge - Thu 30 Nov 17 When paleontologist Alexander Kellner first saw the 35-square-foot block of sandstone filled with pterosaur fossils, he couldn’t believe his eyes. “I was just speechless,” he ...