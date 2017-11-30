Artificial DNA Base Pair Expands Life's Vocabulary

Artificial DNA Base Pair Expands Life's VocabularyDiscover Magazine - Thu 30 Nov 17
Scientists have taken another step towards putting two additional letters in the dictionary of life to work. Researchers at the Scripps Institute have engineered cells to successfully transcribe ...
First semi-synthetic bacteria with artificial DNA has created an entirely novel proteinGizmag - Wed 29 Nov 17
All life on Earth is underpinned by the same DNA building blocks. DNA consists of pairs of four biological compounds known as nucleobases – A, T, C, G (Adenine, Cytosine, Thymine, ...
'Unnatural' microbe can make proteinsBBC News - Wed 29 Nov 17
A bacterium made with "unnatural" DNA assembles proteins - a key characteristic of a functioning organism.
Expanding DNA's alphabet lets cells produce novel proteinsPhys.org - Wed 29 Nov 17
Scientists are expanding the genetic code of life, using man-made DNA to create a semi-synthetic strain of bacteria—and new research shows those altered microbes actually worked to produce ...Expanding DNA's alphabet lets cells produce novel proteins, AP - Wed 29 Nov 17
Four DNA bases good, six betterCosmos Magazine - Wed 29 Nov 17
Researchers announce a fully viable bacteria created using expanded DNA repertoire. Steve Fleischfresser reports.
A bacterium has been engineered to make ‘unnatural’ proteinsNewscientist - Wed 29 Nov 17
A microorganism with two extra letters in its genetic code, can create proteins far more complex and versatile than anything found in nature
Semi-Synthetic Life Form Now Fully Armed and OperationalMIT Technology Review - Wed 29 Nov 17
Could life have evolved differently? A germ with “unnatural” DNA letters suggests the answer is yes.
DNA just got a major update, with readable synthetic nucleotidesZME Science - Thu 30 Nov 17
Half-synthetic life isn't sci-fi any longer.
U.S. scientists take step toward creating artificial lifeDaily Mail - Wed 29 Nov 17
The work, published in the journal Nature, brings scientists closer to the development of designer proteins made to order in a laboratory.
U.S. scientists take step toward creating artificial lifeReuters - Wed 29 Nov 17
CHICAGO (Reuters) - In a major step toward creating artificial life, U.S. researchers have developed a living organism that incorporates both natural and artificial DNA and is capable of creating ...
Bacteria build non-natural proteins using non-natural DNAChemistry World - Wed 29 Nov 17
Semi-synthetic organism shows there is nothing unique about the chemistry of life as we know i
Semi-Synthetic Life With Expanded Genetic CodeNeuroLogica - Thu 30 Nov 17
It’s interesting to follow truly cutting edge research that has the potential to significantly change our world. I include in this category research into brain-machine interfaces, regeneration ...
U.S. scientists take a new step toward creating artificial lifeThe Hindu - Thu 30 Nov 17
The partially synthetic E. coli can take instructions from the hybrid genetic alphabet to make new proteins.
Scientists Create First Semi-Synthetic Organism that Stores and Retrieves Unnatural InformationNewswise - Wed 29 Nov 17
This "semi-synthetic" strain of E. coli is the first to both contain unnatural bases in its DNA and use the bases to instruct cells to make a new protein.