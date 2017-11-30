Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Artificial DNA Base Pair Expands Life's Vocabulary

Discover Magazine - Thu 30 Nov 17

Scientists have taken another step towards putting two additional letters in the dictionary of life to work. Researchers at the Scripps Institute have engineered cells to successfully transcribe ...

First semi-synthetic bacteria with artificial DNA has created an entirely novel protein

Gizmag - Wed 29 Nov 17

All life on Earth is underpinned by the same DNA building blocks. DNA consists of pairs of four biological compounds known as nucleobases – A, T, C, G (Adenine, Cytosine, Thymine, ...

'Unnatural' microbe can make proteins

BBC News - Wed 29 Nov 17

A bacterium made with "unnatural" DNA assembles proteins - a key characteristic of a functioning organism.

Expanding DNA's alphabet lets cells produce novel proteins

Phys.org - Wed 29 Nov 17

Scientists are expanding the genetic code of life, using man-made DNA to create a semi-synthetic strain of bacteria—and new research shows those altered microbes actually worked to produce ...

Expanding DNA's alphabet lets cells produce novel proteins, AP - Wed 29 Nov 17

Four DNA bases good, six better

Cosmos Magazine - Wed 29 Nov 17

Researchers announce a fully viable bacteria created using expanded DNA repertoire. Steve Fleischfresser reports.

A bacterium has been engineered to make ‘unnatural’ proteins

Newscientist - Wed 29 Nov 17

A microorganism with two extra letters in its genetic code, can create proteins far more complex and versatile than anything found in nature

Semi-Synthetic Life Form Now Fully Armed and Operational

MIT Technology Review - Wed 29 Nov 17

Could life have evolved differently? A germ with “unnatural” DNA letters suggests the answer is yes.

DNA just got a major update, with readable synthetic nucleotides

ZME Science - Thu 30 Nov 17

Half-synthetic life isn't sci-fi any longer.

U.S. scientists take step toward creating artificial life

Daily Mail - Wed 29 Nov 17

The work, published in the journal Nature, brings scientists closer to the development of designer proteins made to order in a laboratory.

U.S. scientists take step toward creating artificial life

Reuters - Wed 29 Nov 17

CHICAGO (Reuters) - In a major step toward creating artificial life, U.S. researchers have developed a living organism that incorporates both natural and artificial DNA and is capable of creating ...

Bacteria build non-natural proteins using non-natural DNA

Chemistry World - Wed 29 Nov 17

Semi-synthetic organism shows there is nothing unique about the chemistry of life as we know i

Semi-Synthetic Life With Expanded Genetic Code

NeuroLogica - Thu 30 Nov 17

It&#8217;s interesting to follow truly cutting edge research that has the potential to significantly change our world. I include in this category research into brain-machine interfaces, regeneration ...

U.S. scientists take a new step toward creating artificial life

The Hindu - Thu 30 Nov 17

The partially synthetic E. coli can take instructions from the hybrid genetic alphabet to make new proteins.

Scientists Create First Semi-Synthetic Organism that Stores and Retrieves Unnatural Information

Newswise - Wed 29 Nov 17

This "semi-synthetic" strain of E. coli is the first to both contain unnatural bases in its DNA and use the bases to instruct cells to make a new protein.

