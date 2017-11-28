Classified Pentagon data leaked on the public cloud BBC Technology - Wed 29 Nov 17 A cyber-security company discovered classified data stored on an unsecured Amazon Web Services cloud.

Researcher discovers classified Army intel app, data on open public AWS bucket Arstechnica - Tue 28 Nov 17 Failed intelligence system, with data labeled "Top Secret," left open by contractor.

