New evidence dates Christ’s tomb to Roman era, matching historical recordsFOXNews - Wed 29 Nov 17
Scientific tests have offered fascinating new insight into the tomb in Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre venerated as the resting place of Jesus Christ.New evidence dates Christ’s tomb to Roman era, matching historical records , FOXNews - Tue 28 Nov 17
'Tomb of Jesus' Dates Back Nearly 1,700 YearsLivescience - Tue 28 Nov 17
The limestone bed dates to almost 300 years after the death of Jesus.
Experts date Jerusalem tomb of Jesus to Roman timesDaily Mail - Tue 28 Nov 17
The discovery was made by the National Technical University of Athens who worked to restore the Edicule shrine, which houses the tomb, at Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre.