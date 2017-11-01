Far From Radio Interference, the Square Kilometre Array Takes Root in South Africa and the Australian Outback

Far From Radio Interference, the Square Kilometre Array Takes Root in South Africa and the Australian OutbackIEEE Spectrum - Tue 28 Nov 17
The telescope’s first phase, SKA1, blazes the path to radio astronomy’s future discovery machine
Astronomers create most detailed radio image of nearby dwarf galaxyPhys.org - Tue 28 Nov 17
Astronomers at ANU have created the most detailed radio image of nearby dwarf galaxy, the Small Magellanic Cloud, revealing secrets of how it formed and how it is likely to evolve.
A galaxy as you’ve never seen itCosmos Magazine - Mon 27 Nov 17
New imaging hints at a violent past and a fatal future for the Small Magellanic cloud. Andrew Masterson reports.
Neighboring Galaxy Dazzles in Most Detailed Radio Image EverSPACE.com - Wed 29 Nov 17
A new radio image of our neighboring dwarf galaxy, the Small Magellanic Cloud, highlights its swirls of atomic hydrogen gas to help researchers understand the galaxy's evolution.