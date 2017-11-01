Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¾ hour

Far From Radio Interference, the Square Kilometre Array Takes Root in South Africa and the Australian Outback

IEEE Spectrum - Tue 28 Nov 17

The telescope’s first phase, SKA1, blazes the path to radio astronomy’s future discovery machine

Astronomers create most detailed radio image of nearby dwarf galaxy

Phys.org - Tue 28 Nov 17

Astronomers at ANU have created the most detailed radio image of nearby dwarf galaxy, the Small Magellanic Cloud, revealing secrets of how it formed and how it is likely to evolve.

A galaxy as you’ve never seen it

Cosmos Magazine - Mon 27 Nov 17

New imaging hints at a violent past and a fatal future for the Small Magellanic cloud. Andrew Masterson reports.

Neighboring Galaxy Dazzles in Most Detailed Radio Image Ever

SPACE.com - Wed 29 Nov 17

A new radio image of our neighboring dwarf galaxy, the Small Magellanic Cloud, highlights its swirls of atomic hydrogen gas to help researchers understand the galaxy's evolution.

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer