Impatient Elon says damn you I'll build the Hyperloop myself Gizmag - Fri 4 Aug 17 In the four or so years since Elon Musk first revealed his Hyperloop concept, it was kind of assumed that the serial entrepreneur was simply too busy to take on the project himself. ...

Elon Musk WILL build a Hyperloop Daily Mail - Fri 4 Aug 17 Musk originally said he had no plan to build a Hyperloop system - but Bloomberg claims he has now changed his mind and could build the entire Washington DC to New York tunnel.

Elon Musk may build Hyperloop himself, startups be damned - CNET CNET - Fri 4 Aug 17 The Boring Company becomes slightly less boring with its own Hyperloop.

Elon Musk reportedly wants to build his own hyperloop — tunnels and all The Verge - Fri 4 Aug 17 Elon Musk apparently has way too much time on his hands. On July 20th, the Tesla / SpaceX / Boring Company / OpenAI CEO tweeted that he had received “verbal [government] approval” ...

Bloomberg: Elon Musk is building his own Hyperloop Engadget - Fri 4 Aug 17 Elon Musk may have dreamt up the Hyperloop, but the bulk of its development has been carried out by others. When he unveiled the white paper in 2013, the South African billionaire said ...

Elon Musk reportedly planning to build his own Hyperloop for tunnel system TechCrunch - Fri 4 Aug 17 Elon Musk might make his own Hyperloop after all, according to a new report from Bloomberg. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO is said to be planning to build the Hyperloop portion of his planned ...

Elon Musk wants to build a hyperloop on the East Coast USA today - Thu 3 Aug 17 Musk tweeted he has "verbal [government] approval" to build an underground hyperloop on the East Coast. Video provided by Newsy

How Elon Musk launched The Boring Company to revolutionize tunnel digging USA today - Thu 3 Aug 17 Billionaire innovator Elon Musk had to venture far from his California digs into the Midwest to get started.

Elon Musk May Want To Get Back In The Hyperloop Fun After Successful Test CleanTechnica - 1 hours ago The XP1 transportation pod from Hyperloop One went almost 200 MPH in a test last week. Now, Elon Musk is thinking of getting personally involved again. Elon Musk May Want To Get Back In The ...