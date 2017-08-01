Big, armoured dinosaur still had camouflage to evade predators Newscientist - 58 minutes ago The world’s most impressively preserved dinosaur fossil reveals that the 5.5-metre-long Borealopelta had camouflage despite its heavy armour

Giant armored dinosaur may have cloaked itself in camouflage ScienceNews - 1 hours ago An armored dinosaur the size of a Honda Civic also wore countershading camouflage, a chemical analysis of its skin suggests.

Despite heavy armor, new dinosaur used camouflage to hide from predators Phys.org - 2 hours ago Researchers reporting in Current Biology on August 3 have named a new genus and species of armored dinosaur. The 110-million-year-old Borealopelta markmitchelli discovered in Alberta, Canada, ...

Armoured tank-like dino used camouflage to hide BBC News - 2 hours ago A new species of mega-herbivore dinosaur discovered in Alberta, Canada preserves incredible details of its skin, scales and spines.

The fossilized Borealopelta markmitchelli, nodosaur for short, is so well preserved evidence of the animal’s last meal remains in its gut. Discovery News - 28 minutes ago Credit: Royal Tyrrell Museum of PalaeontologyOn March 21, 2011, mining machine operator Shawn Funk at the Suncor Millennium Mine in Alberta, Canada, spotted some unusual rock ...

'Sleeping Dragon' Dinosaur Wore Camouflage to Elude Predators Livescience - 28 minutes ago The remains of a 110-million-year-old tank-size dinosaur — so well preserved that a museum preparator said it looks like a statue of a sleeping dragon — show that this fearsome creature ...