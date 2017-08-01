Big, armoured dinosaur still had camouflage to evade predators

Big, armoured dinosaur still had camouflage to evade predatorsNewscientist - 58 minutes ago
The world’s most impressively preserved dinosaur fossil reveals that the 5.5-metre-long Borealopelta had camouflage despite its heavy armour
Giant armored dinosaur may have cloaked itself in camouflageScienceNews - 1 hours ago
An armored dinosaur the size of a Honda Civic also wore countershading camouflage, a chemical analysis of its skin suggests.
Despite heavy armor, new dinosaur used camouflage to hide from predatorsPhys.org - 2 hours ago
Researchers reporting in Current Biology on August 3 have named a new genus and species of armored dinosaur. The 110-million-year-old Borealopelta markmitchelli discovered in Alberta, Canada, ...
Armoured tank-like dino used camouflage to hideBBC News - 2 hours ago
A new species of mega-herbivore dinosaur discovered in Alberta, Canada preserves incredible details of its skin, scales and spines.
The fossilized Borealopelta markmitchelli, nodosaur for short, is so well preserved evidence of the animal’s last meal remains in its gut.Discovery News - 28 minutes ago
Credit: Royal Tyrrell Museum of PalaeontologyOn March 21, 2011, mining machine operator Shawn Funk at the Suncor Millennium Mine in Alberta, Canada, spotted some unusual rock ...
'Sleeping Dragon' Dinosaur Wore Camouflage to Elude PredatorsLivescience - 28 minutes ago
The remains of a 110-million-year-old tank-size dinosaur — so well preserved that a museum preparator said it looks like a statue of a sleeping dragon — show that this fearsome creature ...
Dinosaur used camouflage to evade its enemiesDaily Mail - 1 hours ago
Researchers from the Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology in Alberta have named a newly discovered dinosaur after Mark Mitchell, the technician who worked for 7,000 hours to uncover it. ...