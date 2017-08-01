Did the first flower look like this? BBC News - 23 minutes ago All living flowers ultimately derive from a single ancestor that lived about 140 million years ago, a study suggests.

Prehistoric petals: Scientists reveal what the first flower looked like USA today - 23 minutes ago All living flowers today came from a single ancestor that lived some 140 million years ago.

First flowering plant 140 millions years ago reconstructed Daily Mail - 53 minutes ago Researchers from University Paris-Sud have recreated the key characteristics of this ancient bisexual flower and how it evolved into the blooms we love today.