Did the first flower look like this?

BBC News - 23 minutes ago

All living flowers ultimately derive from a single ancestor that lived about 140 million years ago, a study suggests.

First flowering plant 140 millions years ago reconstructed

Daily Mail - 53 minutes ago

Researchers from University Paris-Sud have recreated the key characteristics of this ancient bisexual flower and how it evolved into the blooms we love today.

