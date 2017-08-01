Did the first flower look like this?BBC News - 23 minutes ago
All living flowers ultimately derive from a single ancestor that lived about 140 million years ago, a study suggests.
Prehistoric petals: Scientists reveal what the first flower looked likeUSA today - 23 minutes ago
All living flowers today came from a single ancestor that lived some 140 million years ago.        
First flowering plant 140 millions years ago reconstructedDaily Mail - 53 minutes ago
Researchers from University Paris-Sud have recreated the key characteristics of this ancient bisexual flower and how it evolved into the blooms we love today.
Blossoming Bisexual: World's 1st Flower Had Male and Female PartsLivescience - 53 minutes ago
When the world's first flower sprouted about 140 million years ago, it was bisexual, possessing both male and female reproductive parts, according to the researchers who virtually reconstructed ...