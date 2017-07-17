Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

Proxima b's chances of hosting life may have just dropped

Gizmag - 2 hours ago

A new NASA study has poured another bucket of cold water on hopes of one day discovering life on the closest exoplanet ever discovered – the Earth-sized world Proxima b, which is thought ...

An Earth-like atmosphere may not survive Proxima b's orbit

Phys.org - 5 hours ago

Proxima b, an Earth-size planet right outside our solar system in the habitable zone of its star, may not be able to keep a grip on its atmosphere, leaving the surface exposed to harmful stellar ...

An Earth-like atmosphere may not survive Proxima b's orbit, Eurekalert - 6 hours ago

NASA atmosphere reveal blow for hopes of Proxima b life

Daily Mail - 1 hours ago

Experts found Earth's atmosphere wouldn't survive in close proximity to the violent red dwarf that Proxima b orbits, leaving its surface exposed to radiation.

Earth-like atmosphere may not survive Proxima b's orbit

ScienceDaily - 3 hours ago

An Earth-like planet outside the solar system may not be able to keep a grip on its atmosphere, leaving the surface exposed to harmful stellar radiation and reducing its potential for habitability. ...

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer