Novel technique using graphene to create solar cells

Phys.org - 2 hours ago

Imagine a future in which solar cells are all around us—on windows and walls, cell phones, laptops, and more. A new flexible, transparent solar cell developed at MIT is bringing that future ...

Graphene electrodes add flexibility and transparency to solar cells

Gizmag - 6 hours ago

Solar panels are great and all, but they can be a bit of an eyesore. While companies like Tesla are disguising them as roof tiles, others are finding ways to make them transparent, allowing ...

