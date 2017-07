Phys.org - 3 hours ago

Some of the biggest galaxies in the universe are full of extinguished stars. But nearly 12 billion years ago, soon after the universe first was created, these massive galaxies were hotspots ...

Quasars May Answer How Starburst Galaxies Were Extinguished, Newswise - 4 hours ago

Quasars may answer how starburst galaxies were extinguished, Eurekalert - 5 hours ago