Possible key ingredient for life rains down on Saturn's moon Gizmag - 1 hours ago Cell membranes are a crucial building block for life on Earth but for them to exist on Saturn's moon Titan, with its methane lakes and -290° F temperatures (-170° C) and all, they ...

Building blocks of alien cells found on Saturn’s largest moon Newscientist - 2 hours ago The discovery of two compounds that could help make cells only adds to Titan’s image as the most promising place in our solar system to look for alien life

Scientists find moon of Saturn has chemical that could form 'membranes' Phys.org - 3 hours ago NASA scientists have definitively detected the chemical acrylonitrile in the atmosphere of Saturn's moon Titan, a place that has long intrigued scientists investigating the chemical precursors ...

Potential ingredient for alien life found on Titan ScienceNews - 4 hours ago The atmosphere and oceans of Saturn’s moon Titan contain vinyl cyanide, a compound predicted to form cell-like bubbles.

Cassini finds building blocks of life in our own solar system, on Saturn's moon Titan The Independent - 6 hours ago The discovery is completely changing our understanding of the moon, as well as the chances of finding alien life in our solar system

Has Cassini found a universal driver for prebiotic chemistry at Titan? Phys.org - Thu 27 Jul 17 An important type of molecule that helps produce complex organic material has been detected within Titan's hazy upper atmosphere by a UCL-led team as part of the international Cassini-Huygens ... Has Cassini found a universal driver for prebiotic chemistry at Titan?, SpaceDaily - Thu 27 Jul 17



A molecule found on Saturn's moon Titan could foster life Engadget - 38 minutes ago In a new study published today in Science Advances, researchers report that they've found a complex molecule in the atmosphere of Saturn's moon Titan that could lead to the ...

Cassini finds 'instrumental' molecule to life on Titan Daily Mail - 1 hours ago The surprise new find from the NASA/ESA Cassini mission means the massive moon is now a key target in the search for primitive alien lifeforms – and, it could explain how life began on Earth. ...

Saturn Moon Titan Has Molecules That Could Help Make 'Membranes' for Cells SPACE.com - 4 hours ago Titan's thick atmosphere contains large quantities of vinyl cyanide molecules, which could conceivably form cell-like membranes in the liquid-hydrocarbon seas that dot the frigid moon's surface, ...

Saturn’s moon Titan has a key ingredient that could be used to cook up life The Verge - 4 hours ago Saturn’s moon Titan harbors a key chemical ingredient that may allow organisms to exist on this distant, chilly world. Astronomers have spotted a molecule in Titan’s atmosphere ...

NASA scientists find chemical capable of forming cell membranes on Saturn's moon UPI - 38 minutes ago Scientists at NASA's Goddard Space Center have identified a chemical capable of forming cell membranes on Titan, Saturn's largest moon.

New Insights into Titan’s Complex Chemistry Astrobiology Magazine - Thu 27 Jul 17 Cassini has made a surprising detection of a molecule that is instrumental in producing complex organics within the hazy atmosphere of Saturn’s moon Titan.

Weird Form of Alien Life May Be Possible on Saturn’s Moon Titan Astroengine - 8 minutes ago Titan is a very strange moon. Orbiting the ringed gas giant Saturn, Titan is the only moon in the solar system that sports a thick atmosphere. Although the moon is extremely cold, its atmosphere ...

NASA finds moon of Saturn has chemical that could form 'membranes' Eurekalert - 4 hours ago NASA scientists have definitively detected the chemical acrylonitrile, also known as vinyl cyanide, in the atmosphere of Saturn's moon Titan, a place that has long intrigued scientists investigating ...