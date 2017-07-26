Humans came from distant galaxies, along with everything else in the Milky Way The Independent - 21 minutes ago 'We could consider ourselves space travelers or extragalactic immigrants,' says scientist behind study

Milky Way's origins are not what they seem Phys.org - 52 minutes ago In a first-of-its-kind analysis, Northwestern University astrophysicists have discovered that, contrary to previously standard lore, up to half of the matter in our Milky Way galaxy may come ... Milky Way's Origins Are Not What They Seem, Newswise - 5 hours ago



Half the atoms inside your body came from across the universe Newscientist - 6 hours ago Intergalactic winds carry gas and dust from one galaxy to the next, bringing half of the matter in our galaxy from up to a million light years away

Atoms in your body may come from distant galaxies Cosmos Magazine - 7 hours ago Supercomputer simulations suggest much of the matter in the Milky Way may have come from other galaxies by a process of ‘intergalactic transfer’

Half of the Milky Way comes from other galaxies ScienceNews - 7 hours ago A galaxy may swipe up to half of its atoms from other galaxies, making the Milky Way mostly extragalactic stuff, new simulations suggest.

Astronomers looking at how intergalactic gas and dust moves across great distances found that up to half of the matter surrounding us comes from galaxies far, far away. Discovery News - 6 hours ago Credit: Kristin Samuelson/Northwestern UniversityWe’re made of star stuff, as Carl Sagan famously put it in his TV series Cosmos. All of the elements that joined together ...