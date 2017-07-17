Atomic Movies Offer Insights Into More Efficient Perovskites IEEE Spectrum - 3 hours ago Photons spin atoms around into a whirl inside of perovskites, offering clues about how to make the material a more efficient light-to-electricity transformer

Atomic movies may help explain why perovskite solar cells are more efficient Phys.org - 3 hours ago In recent years, perovskites have taken the solar cell industry by storm. They are cheap, easy to produce and very flexible in their applications. Their efficiency at converting light into electricity ... Atomic Movies May Help Explain Why Perovskite Solar Cells Are More Efficient, Newswise - 2 hours ago



Perovskites power up the solar industry ScienceNews - 5 hours ago Perovskites are the latest hot materials in solar energy production.