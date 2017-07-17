Massive star's dying blast caught by rapid-response telescopes Phys.org - 8 hours ago In June 2016, an international team of 31 astronomers, led by the University of Maryland's Eleanora Troja and including Arizona State University's Nathaniel Butler, caught a massive star as ... Massive star's dying blast caught by rapid-response telescopes, Eurekalert - 7 hours ago



One of the brightest gamma-ray bursts ever observed briefly released as much energy as the sun will emit over its lifetime, directing a narrow beam of gamma rays toward Earth by chance. On June 25, 2016, something went boom in deep space, about nine billion light-years away. Thanks to the quick reflexes of a new generation of telescopes, astronomers captured the event in unprecedented detail.

A new study of a huge explosion in space will provide insight into how dying stars turn into black holes.

An international team of experts, including the University of Bath, captured an explosion that causes jets of gas to spew out across the universe at the speed of light, as it happened.