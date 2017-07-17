Phys.org - 9 hours ago

The most catastrophic mass extinction on Earth took place about 252 million years ago – at the boundary between the Permian and Triassic geological periods. Up to 90 percent of the marine ...

Large-mouthed Fish was Top Predator after Mass Extinction, Laboratory Equipment - 4 hours ago

Large-mouthed fish was top predator after mass extinction, ScienceDaily - 4 hours ago

Large-mouthed fish was top predator after mass extinction, Eurekalert - 8 hours ago