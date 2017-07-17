Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Large-mouthed fish was top predator after mass extinction

Phys.org - 9 hours ago

The most catastrophic mass extinction on Earth took place about 252 million years ago – at the boundary between the Permian and Triassic geological periods. Up to 90 percent of the marine ...

Large-mouthed fish dominated the seas following mass extinction

UPI - 7 hours ago

A team of American and Swiss paleontologists have identified one of the earliest large predatory fish species from the Triassic period.

