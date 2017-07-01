Secret behind fungal spore cannons revealed

Secret behind fungal spore cannons revealedCosmos Magazine - 6 hours ago
Fungi take advantage of the physics of merging water droplets to fire their spores out into the world.
Fungi use water droplet cannons to fling spores into the breezeNewscientist - 6 hours ago
A pair of merging droplets help fungi to disperse their spores. Now researchers have figured out exactly how
Fungal spores harness physics to launch themselvesPhys.org - 8 hours ago
Researchers from Duke University have uncovered the detailed mechanics of the way fungal spores have evolved to harness the power of merging water droplets to launch in a uniform manner.