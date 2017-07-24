Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
A Closer Look at 'Rogue Planets' Adrift in the Universe

Discover Magazine - 5 hours ago

Not all stars are good parents to their budding planets — some get downright nasty and kick their children into interstellar space. We’ve found a handful of these free orphaned planets ...

Fewer big rogue planets roam the galaxy, recount shows

ScienceNews - 6 hours ago

Jupiter-mass planets without parent solar systems are less common than astronomers thought, a new study suggests.

Giant 'Rogue' Worlds Are Less Common Than Scientists Thought

SPACE.com - 6 hours ago

There probably aren't nearly as many giant planets zooming alone through the Milky Way galaxy as scientists had thought, a new study reports.

Scientists examine rogue planets which roam space

Daily Mail - 6 hours ago

Researchers from the University of Warsaw  surveyed the Milky Way's vast central bulge looking for free floating planets that wander between the stars.

