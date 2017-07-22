Latest 'Star Trek: Discovery' trailer shows more of the crew Engadget - 5 hours ago No, CBS' much-delayed Star Trek: Discovery still isn't out yet, but you're at least getting a better look at how the streaming-focused series will play out. The broadcaster ...

New Star Trek: Discovery Trailer And The Rise of the Klingon Empire Geek.com - 5 hours ago Ever since we learned that CBS was making a new Star Trek TV series, we’ve been hyped for it. Star Trek belongs on TV. That’s where its philosophy, diplomacy, and optimism can really ...

Spock Has a Sister .. No, Really, and the New 'Star Trek: Discovery' Trailer SPACE.com - 6 hours ago Among the reveals Saturday at the Star Trek: Discovery panel at San Diego Comic-Con is that lead character Micheal Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) is the biological daughter of Spock's mother ...

Watch the full 'Stranger Things' season 2 trailer Engadget - 6 hours ago At last, Netflix is offering more than minuscule teasers for Stranger Things' second season. The service just premiered a full-length trailer for season 2, and it sheds much more ...

The new Stranger Things trailer is full of Michael Jackson and terror The Verge - 7 hours ago Today at San Diego Comic Con, Netflix premiered a new trailer for it’s highly anticipated second season of its supernatural show Stranger Things. And from what we’ve seen, there’s ...

The Comic-Con trailer for Seth MacFarlane’s The Orville promises plenty of interstellar gags The Verge - 7 hours ago At San Diego Comic-Con today, Fox Television released a new trailer for its upcoming space comedy from Seth MacFarlane, The Orville. It shows off plenty of interstellar gags, and ...

Star Trek: Discovery’s incredible Comic-Con trailer shows a cold war with the Klingons The Verge - 7 hours ago The Comic-Con trailer for Star Trek: Discovery just landed, and it’s the best look yet at the new series. Here, the Federation is on the verge of a cold war with a resurgent Klingon ...

Comic-Con: 'Star Trek: Discovery' gets new trailer - CNET CNET - 7 hours ago On Saturday, the cast and crew of the newest Star Trek show gave fans a glimpse at what's to come. TL;DR Don't worry, it'll all work out.