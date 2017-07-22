Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Latest 'Star Trek: Discovery' trailer shows more of the crew

Engadget - 5 hours ago

No, CBS&#039; much-delayed Star Trek: Discovery still isn&#039;t out yet, but you&#039;re at least getting a better look at how the streaming-focused series will play out. The broadcaster ...

New Star Trek: Discovery Trailer And The Rise of the Klingon Empire

Geek.com - 5 hours ago

Ever since we learned that CBS was making a new Star Trek TV series, we&#8217;ve been hyped for it. Star Trek belongs on TV. That&#8217;s where its philosophy, diplomacy, and optimism can really ...

Spock Has a Sister .. No, Really, and the New 'Star Trek: Discovery' Trailer

SPACE.com - 6 hours ago

Among the reveals Saturday at the Star Trek: Discovery panel at San Diego Comic-Con is that lead character Micheal Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) is the biological daughter of Spock's mother ...

Watch the full 'Stranger Things' season 2 trailer

Engadget - 6 hours ago

At last, Netflix is offering more than minuscule teasers for Stranger Things&#039; second season. The service just premiered a full-length trailer for season 2, and it sheds much more ...

The new Stranger Things trailer is full of Michael Jackson and terror

The Verge - 7 hours ago

Today at San Diego Comic Con, Netflix premiered a new trailer for it’s highly anticipated second season of its supernatural show Stranger Things. And from what we’ve seen, there’s ...

The Comic-Con trailer for Seth MacFarlane’s The Orville promises plenty of interstellar gags

The Verge - 7 hours ago

At San Diego Comic-Con today, Fox Television released a new trailer for its upcoming space comedy from Seth MacFarlane, The Orville. It shows off plenty of interstellar gags, and ...

Star Trek: Discovery’s incredible Comic-Con trailer shows a cold war with the Klingons

The Verge - 7 hours ago

The Comic-Con trailer for Star Trek: Discovery just landed, and it’s the best look yet at the new series. Here, the Federation is on the verge of a cold war with a resurgent Klingon ...

Comic-Con: 'Star Trek: Discovery' gets new trailer - CNET

CNET - 7 hours ago

On Saturday, the cast and crew of the newest Star Trek show gave fans a glimpse at what's to come. TL;DR Don't worry, it'll all work out.

Every 'Star Trek: Discovery' photo so far - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - Tue 18 Jul 17

Here's every photo we could find from the new Star Trek show so far.

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer