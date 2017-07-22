Latest 'Star Trek: Discovery' trailer shows more of the crew

Latest 'Star Trek: Discovery' trailer shows more of the crewEngadget - 5 hours ago
No, CBS' much-delayed Star Trek: Discovery still isn't out yet, but you're at least getting a better look at how the streaming-focused series will play out. The broadcaster ...
New Star Trek: Discovery Trailer And The Rise of the Klingon EmpireGeek.com - 5 hours ago
Ever since we learned that CBS was making a new Star Trek TV series, we’ve been hyped for it. Star Trek belongs on TV. That’s where its philosophy, diplomacy, and optimism can really ...
Spock Has a Sister .. No, Really, and the New 'Star Trek: Discovery' TrailerSPACE.com - 6 hours ago
Among the reveals Saturday at the Star Trek: Discovery panel at San Diego Comic-Con is that lead character Micheal Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) is the biological daughter of Spock's mother ...
Watch the full 'Stranger Things' season 2 trailerEngadget - 6 hours ago
At last, Netflix is offering more than minuscule teasers for Stranger Things' second season. The service just premiered a full-length trailer for season 2, and it sheds much more ...
The new Stranger Things trailer is full of Michael Jackson and terrorThe Verge - 7 hours ago
Today at San Diego Comic Con, Netflix premiered a new trailer for it’s highly anticipated second season of its supernatural show Stranger Things. And from what we’ve seen, there’s ...
The Comic-Con trailer for Seth MacFarlane’s The Orville promises plenty of interstellar gagsThe Verge - 7 hours ago
At San Diego Comic-Con today, Fox Television released a new trailer for its upcoming space comedy from Seth MacFarlane, The Orville. It shows off plenty of interstellar gags, and ...
Star Trek: Discovery’s incredible Comic-Con trailer shows a cold war with the KlingonsThe Verge - 7 hours ago
The Comic-Con trailer for Star Trek: Discovery just landed, and it’s the best look yet at the new series. Here, the Federation is on the verge of a cold war with a resurgent Klingon ...
Comic-Con: 'Star Trek: Discovery' gets new trailer - CNETCNET - 7 hours ago
On Saturday, the cast and crew of the newest Star Trek show gave fans a glimpse at what's to come. TL;DR Don't worry, it'll all work out.
Every 'Star Trek: Discovery' photo so far - CNETCNET Cutting Edge - Tue 18 Jul 17
Here's every photo we could find from the new Star Trek show so far.