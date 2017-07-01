Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
UK moves to tighten rules on drone use

Phys.org - 4 hours ago

British officials have announced plans to regulate drone use in a bid to prevent accidents and threats to commercial aviation.

Drones will have to be registered in UK safety clampdown

Guardian.co.uk - 15 hours ago

Owners will need to show they understand safety and privacy laws as government acts after dozens of near-misses with aircraftDrones will have to be registered and users forced to take a safety ...

UK to bring in drone registration

BBC Technology - 21 hours ago

Drone owners will also be required to pass a safety awareness test.

Drone owners in the UK will soon have to register their flying machines

Techradar - 7 hours ago

New measures are in the pipeline, including a safety awareness course for those who want to go drone flying.

