UK moves to tighten rules on drone use

UK moves to tighten rules on drone usePhys.org - 4 hours ago
British officials have announced plans to regulate drone use in a bid to prevent accidents and threats to commercial aviation.
Drones will have to be registered in UK safety clampdownGuardian.co.uk - 15 hours ago
Owners will need to show they understand safety and privacy laws as government acts after dozens of near-misses with aircraftDrones will have to be registered and users forced to take a safety ...
UK to bring in drone registrationBBC Technology - 21 hours ago
Drone owners will also be required to pass a safety awareness test.
Drone owners in the UK will soon have to register their flying machinesTechradar - 7 hours ago
New measures are in the pipeline, including a safety awareness course for those who want to go drone flying.