Scientists discover "angel particle" that is its own antiparticle

Scientists discover "angel particle" that is its own antiparticleGizmag - 11 hours ago
Every fundamental particle in the universe has an antiparticle, which has the same mass but the opposite charge. If a particle should ever meet its antiparticle, the two would annihilate ...
Majorana fermion detected in a quantum layer cakeScienceNews - 21 hours ago
Scientists found evidence of a particle that is its own antiparticle.
A twist on the Majorana fermionScience Now - 23 hours ago
Experiment finds evidence for the Majorana fermion, a particle that's its own antiparticlePhys.org - 23 hours ago
In 1928, physicist Paul Dirac made the stunning prediction that every fundamental particle in the universe has an antiparticle - its identical twin but with opposite charge. When particle and ...Evidence found for the Majorana fermion, a particle that’s its own antiparticle, Science Blog - 20 hours ago
Scientists find “Angel Particle” — a particle that’s its own antiparticleZME Science - 4 hours ago
It's the confirmation of a long-standing theory. Or is it?
Angel particle which is both matter and anti-matter foundDaily Mail - 6 hours ago
Researchers from Stanford University in California revealed they have found the first evidence of these elusive particles in what is being described as a 'landmark' moment in physics. ...
Evidence for the Majorana fermion, a particle that's its own antiparticleScienceDaily - 22 hours ago
In a discovery that concludes an 80-year quest, researchers found evidence of particles that are their own antiparticles. These 'Majorana fermions' could one day help make quantum computers ...