Deep-learning algorithm recommends ingredients and recipes based on a photo of food

TechXplore - 7 hours ago

There are few things social media users love more than flooding their feeds with photos of food. Yet we seldom use these images for much more than a quick scroll on our cellphones.

MIT's AI deduces ingredients and recipes from food photos

Gizmag - 12 hours ago

If you've ever been served a delicious dish but were too shy to ask for the recipe, MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) may have the answer. Working ...

AI suggests recipe for a dish just by studying a photo of it

Newscientist - Thu 20 Jul 17

An algorithm trained on over one million online recipes can tell you what's in a dish and how to make it

MIT AI Gives Meaning to Social Media Food Pics

Geek.com - 3 hours ago

There is no shame in posting filtered photos of food to social media. The #foodporn phenomenon has actually led MIT researchers to a new discovery. Scientists at the Computer Science and Artificial ...

AI demo picks out recipes from food photos

BBC Technology - 5 hours ago

Researchers in the US develop an algorithm that appears to have a penchant for desserts

This MIT neural network translates pictures of food into recipes

The Verge - 20 hours ago

Researchers from the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) have developed a neural network that can, in theory, can “look” at an image and find the ...

Chow-obsessed AI suggests recipes to match food photos - CNET

CNET - 24 hours ago

MIT researchers unleash a hungry artificial intelligence system that offers up recipes to match images of everything from dessert to main dishes.

AI matches snaps to a database of over one million recipes

Daily Mail - Thu 20 Jul 17

Researchers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology created an AI, dubbed Pic2Recipe, that can find a recipe for you based a single picture.

MIT's AI knows what's in your cookies just by looking at them

Engadget - Thu 20 Jul 17

Imagine an app that can help you figure out how to replicate what you&#039;re eating in a restaurant and help track your calorie intake just by taking a picture of your plate. A team ...

MIT is building a system that can identify a recipe using pictures of food

TechCrunch - Thu 20 Jul 17

&nbsp;Having mastered the ability to distinguish hot dogs from not hot dogs is truly one of mankind&#8217;s greatest achievements. Attempting to one-up that sort of masterstroke would surely ...

