First Australians may have arrived much earlier than we thought

Newscientist - 5 hours ago

Stone axes and the remains of fireplaces found in northern Australia appear to date to 65,000 years ago, adding 15,000 years to Australia's human prehistory

The First Australians Arrived 65,000 Years Ago

Discover Magazine - 5 hours ago

New archaeological evidence supports an idea previously suggested by genetic studies: The first humans arrived in Australia at least 65,000 years ago. This earlier arrival date means humans ...

First Australians arrived 65,000 years ago, archaeological dig suggests

Cosmos Magazine - 6 hours ago

Evidence from the oldest-known site of human occupation in Australia is sure to stir debate over human origins. Cheryl Jones reports.

Humans first settled in Australia as early as 65,000 years ago

ScienceNews - 6 hours ago

Australia may have said “G’day” to humankind thousands of years earlier than previously believed.

Artifacts suggest humans arrived in Australia earlier than thought

Phys.org - 6 hours ago

When and how the first humans made their way to Australia has been an evolving story.

Artifacts suggest humans arrived in Australia earlier than thought, ScienceDaily - 5 hours ago

Aboriginal people arrived in Australia 65,000 years ago, much earlier than previously thought

ZME Science - 6 hours ago

The findings rewrite the story of the first Aboriginal people.

Humans reached Australia 18,000 years earlier than thought

Daily Mail - 6 hours ago

Artefacts found at Madjedbebe in Arnhem Land, suggests that the continent was first occupied 65,000 years ago, long after ancestors of modern humans emerged in Africa.

