How did dogs become our best friends? New evidence

BBC News - 4 hours ago

Dogs were tamed from a single wolf population between 20,000 to 40,000 years ago, a study suggests.

Ancient genomes heat up dog domestication debate

Nature News - 7 hours ago

Results point to a single origin for modern canines and push back the timing by thousands of years.

Study throws dog domestication theories to the wolves

Phys.org - 10 hours ago

From the tiny chihuahua to the massive Saint Bernard, domestic dogs today trace their roots to a single group of wolves that crossed the path of humans as long as 40,000 years ago, researchers ...

People domesticated dogs just once, ancient DNA study suggests

ScienceNews - 12 hours ago

DNA of ancient canines counters idea that dogs were domesticated twice, in Europe and Asia.

Prehistoric fossils suggest modern dogs evolved from a single population of wolves

The Verge - 7 hours ago

The dogs of ancient Europe probably looked a lot like the mutts roaming Europe today, new DNA discoveries from dog fossils suggest. In the ongoing debate over how many times dogs ...

Dogs were domesticated by humans 40,000 years ago

Daily Mail - 12 hours ago

Researchers from Stony Brook University in New York have found that all dogs are thought to have descended from animals that were domesticated from 20,000 to 40,000 years ago.

Origin of Modern Dog Has a Single Geographic Origin

Laboratory Equipment - 10 hours ago

NewsBy analyzing the DNA of two prehistoric dogs from Germany, an international research team has determined that their genomes were the probable ancestors of modern European dogs.Contributed ...

