Synopsis: Instant-Freeze Water APS Physics - 5 hours ago Laser pulses can turn liquid water into an exotic type of ice within a few nanoseconds.[Physics] Published Tue Jul 11, 2017

Alien ice on Earth: Scientists discover how dense, extraterrestrial ice can form in just billionths of a second Phys.org - 11 hours ago Stanford researchers have for the first time captured the freezing of water, molecule-by-molecule, into a strange, dense form called ice VII ("ice seven"), found naturally in otherworldly environments, ...

X-ray pulses reveal how water freezes into strange Ice VII Daily Mail - 6 hours ago Researchers at Stanford University have captured the six nanoseconds it takes for water to freeze into ice seven, which could help create and support the building blocks of life.

For the first time, scientists catch water turning into ‘ice seven’ — a strange form of alien ice ZME Science - 6 hours ago Ice isn't as boring as you think.

Superdense Extraterrestrial Ice Formed in a (Laser) Flash SPACE.com - 7 hours ago In a new experiment, researchers have created a super-dense version of ice found deep within icy moons and colliding comets, and watched it form in nanoseconds.