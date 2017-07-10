Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Green method developed for making artificial spider silk

Phys.org - 4 hours ago

A team of architects and chemists from the University of Cambridge has designed super-stretchy and strong fibres which are almost entirely composed of water, and could be used to make textiles, ...

Cambridge researchers have developed a non-toxic method for producing super-strong fibers for use in traditional clothing, medical devices, and even shrapnel-resistant military apparel.

Discovery News - 3 hours ago

With the new "Spider-Man"&nbsp;movie breaking all kinds of box office records this week, the time seems right for an update on laboratory preparation of synthetic spider silk. &nbsp; And whaddyaknow ...

Eco-friendly artificial spider silk mimics one of nature’s strongest materials

ZME Science - 4 hours ago

The artificial spider silk is non-toxic and the manufacturing process is sustainable. 

Scientists develop more eco-friendly way to synthesize spider silk

UPI - 2 hours ago

Scientists at the University of Cambridge have developed a new, more eco-friendly method for synthesizing spider silk.

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer